Former Dauphin County Prison officer charged with indecent assault of inmate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer has been charged with indecent assault of an inmate.

According to Dauphin County officials, Donald Drybola, 47, from Gettysburg, was charged Friday, Jan. 13 for the assault of an inmate late last year.

Drybola worked as a correctional officer for 21 months prior to his separation from the county on Dec. 9.

A Criminal Investigation Division of the District Attorney's Office investigated and filed charges Friday afternoon.