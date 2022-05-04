Former corrections officer at Dauphin County Prison will serve time for smuggling cell phones into the facility

Kyle Bower, 32, of Harrisburg, received hundreds of dollars for every cell phone he smuggled into the prison between October 2015 and January 2016, prosecutors say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former corrections officer at Dauphin County Prison will serve two months in prison and two months of house arrest for smuggling cell phones into the facility on 2015 and 2016, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Tuesday.

Kyle Bower, 32, of Harrisburg, received hundreds of dollars for each phone he smuggled into the prison while working there between October 2015 and January 2016, Gurganus said.

He was one of six people indicted for smuggling-related offenses in four separate cases in 2020.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner issued the sentence, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division.