Colonial Park Mall avoids sheriff's auction, but its potential sale to Maryland company is now on hold

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 12.

The long, enduring saga of the Colonial Park Mall had another twist or two this week.

The owner of the Lower Paxton Township retail space successfully paid the $319,539.06 in unpaid sewer, stormwater and administrative fees owed the Township in time to avoid a sheriff's sale scheduled for Thursday afternoon, solicitor Steven Stine confirmed Thursday. The payment was made 25 minutes before the Wednesday afternoon deadline, Stine said.

A Maryland company that had an agreement in place to buy the mall has terminated the deal, which was still in the diligence phase and had not been finalized.

The owner of Timonium-based Stonewall Capitol, which was looking to buy the mall, told Pennlive the deal was off, but expressed hope that it still might be finalized eventually.

According to Pennlive, the prospective buyer said there were still some "open issues" that needed to be resolved. While the group declined to specify those issues, communication with the Kohan Retail Investment Group remains open and ongoing.

The purchase of the mall could lead to redevelopment that would include space for retail, restaurants, apartments, for-sale condo units, a hotel, and a medical office building.

For now, those plans are on hold.

The potential sale of the mall only included the main mall building, and not the site of the Boscov's store, the former Sears location, and five other buildings on the property that are not owned by Kohan Retail.