Colonial Park Mall is headed to sheriff's sale, report claims

The Lower Paxton Township mall owes more than $256,000 in sewer and stormwater costs and related fees, according to a report in Pennlive.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County mall is heading to a sheriff's sale, according to a Pennlive report.

The Colonial Park Mall, located on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, owes more than $256,000 in sewer and stormwater costs and related fees, according to township solicitor Steven Stine.

Stine told Pennlive he will file a notice of sale between now and the deadline for the county's next sheriff's sale, which could happen as soon as July 20.

Once the notice of sale is filed, the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office will place a sign on the building notifying the public of the impending sale, Stine said.

The amount of money owed by the mall will continue to increase until the date of the sale, and the minimum bid will have to cover the amount owed plus attorney and related fees, Stine told Pennlive.

The mall would have to pay the amount it owes in full prior to the sale in order to prevent it from being auctioned off, he added.

Colonial Park Mall is still open, but Pennlive reported it has roughly 37 vacancies and 39 remaining occupants.

The mall is owned by the Kohan Retail Investment Group.