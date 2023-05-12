Colonial Park Mall tenants search for answers with sale in the works

Store owners have reportedly received no communication on the sale since it was announced in April.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Concern is growing among tenants of the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township as they wait for the outcome of the property sale that has yet to be finalized.

It's a process that business owners say has left them in the dark.

“There are days where I don’t know if I should just call it quits today and start packing up or if I should just try to wait it out, said Professional Notary Services owner Deborah Earle. "See if we can get some kind of answers and see if they are willing to work with us.”

It was revealed in April that the Colonial Park Mall would be sold to Maryland-based company Stonewall Capitol. However, tenants have reportedly still not received communication about the future plans.

They say the lack of certainty is taking a major toll on their daily lives.

"It’s affecting us in many ways and many ways I don’t think the owners realize," said Earle. "Mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, it’s affecting many of us."

Business owners say it has been challenging to keep their customers and clients informed on what may be coming.

“Not having the correct answer for the individual and not having to lie to them or mislead them or misguide them is very unfortunate for both parties," said Hair Genetics owner Ashley Graves.

The Colonial Park Mall faces a sheriff’s sale for more than $250,000 in unpaid bills of sewer and stormwater costs. Lower Paxton Township officials say the full amount must be paid before July 20 or the property will be auctioned off.

Many of the mall's store owners say they could close permanently if they are forced out.

“The current market for leasing another space to accommodate my businesses, it’s not doable for me," said Earle. "So where will this land us? For many of us, we’ll have to shut down. We have families to support. We’ve been left in the dark."

The sheriff’s sale would be avoided if Stonewall Capitol closes the deal.

The potential buyer released the following statement:

“One of our top priorities is to minimize the disruption to existing tenants. We plan to keep as many existing tenants in place as possible during demolition and construction, ensuring that the mall remains a destination for shoppers throughout the process.”

However, store owners say they won’t be comfortable until they see something in writing.

“We need more than hope, we need some type of plan, something to look forward to, something in writing," said Graves. "Something to give us a reason to keep on pushing forward.”