Date of sheriff's sale for Colonial Park Mall set for July 20

The mall, located on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, owes more than $256,000 in sewer and stormwater costs and related fees.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The date of the sheriff's sale for the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township has been set, according to a notice filed by the township authority.

It will be held at 10 a.m. on July 20 at the Dauphin County Administration Building at 2 Second St. in Harrisburg, the notice states.

The notice for the sheriff’s sale was filed on Tuesday.

The money owed by the mall will continue to increase up to the date of the sale. The minimum bid at the sale will include the amount the mall's owners owe, plus related fees, township officials said in previous reports.

The township said the mall would have to pay the total amount in full before the sale in order to prevent it from being auctioned off.

The Kohan Retail Investment Group and 4th Dimension Properties are co-owners and joint managers of the property, which is located on Jonestown Road.

The mall currently has 39 tenants, according to its website. There are at least 37 vacant retail spaces.

But retail stores and restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Game Stop, Victoria's Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Pharmacy and others on the property have closed over recent years.