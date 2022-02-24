YWCA Carlisle aims to support Black women through education workshops

The YWCA of Carlisle partnered with community organization Hope Station to host the "Black Girl Chronicle Series."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County organization aimed to support Black women in its community through a collaborative education program on Thursday.

The YWCA of Carlisle partnered with community organization Hope Station to host the "Black Girl Chronicle Series" event on Feb. 24.

Teaching subjects ranging from financial literacy to healthy relationships, the event addressed issues that Black women face and gave attendees advice and lessons on how to tackle them.

Organizers said the event helped showcase the importance of Black women in the Cumberland County community.

"We wanted to do something to showcase Black women," said Hope Station Executive Sofronia Perry. "We wanted to show we are beautiful, that we are important, and what we have to say is important."