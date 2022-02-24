Pennsylvania American Water announces $3.85 million in Cumberland County system upgrades

The goal of the project is to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced on Thursday the start of construction to replace nearly four miles of water main in Cumberland County.

The affected pipes date back to the 1950s, according to a press release.

The goal of the project is to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The project will cost nearly $4 million, also according to the press release.

Pennsylvania American Water contractors will also be working on completing the following projects in Lower Allen Township over the next several months:

A $250,000 project recently began to replace 1,000 feet of aging transite water main with new 8-inch ductile iron main on Beaver Road between Lisburn Road and Creek Road. Project completion is expected by late spring.

A $2,500,000 project will begin in late winter to replace 13,700 feet of aging cast iron water main with new 8-inch ductile iron main on Allendale Way, Blacksmith Road, Chimney Lane, Fieldstone Road, Fineview Road, and Winding Way Road. Project completion is expected by early summer.

A $1,100,000 project will begin in early summer to replace 6,300 feet of aging transite water main with new 8-inch ductile iron main in Highland Park on Kelton Road, Kingsley Road, Norman Road, Shoreham Road, Strafford Road, and Warwick Road. Project completion is expected by late summer.

All work on these projects will be completed on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Final restoration and paving will take place within 90 days of the project being completed. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.