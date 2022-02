Officials say they believe Jasmine Forbes, 31, may be missing and endangered and are asking for the public's help to find her.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to find a missing Shippensburg woman.

31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg.

Forbes is around 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Officials say they believe Forbes may be missing and endangered and are asking for the public's help to find her.