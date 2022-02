The fire broke out at around 6 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of Neil Road in Southhampton Township.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Southhampton Township, Cumberland County, according to dispatch.

The fire broke out at around 6 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Neil Road, and dispatch has confirmed that it is still active.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or the extent of any damage.