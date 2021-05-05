$1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Cumberland County retailer

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A $1 million jackpot winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Camp Hill convenience store, the Lottery said Wednesday.
The Mining for Millions ticket was sold at A to Z Mart on Erford Road in Camp Hill, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Lottery said.
Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.