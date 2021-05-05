$1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Cumberland County retailer

The $20 Mining for Millions ticket was sold at A to Z Mart on Erford Road in Camp Hill, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A $1 million jackpot winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Camp Hill convenience store, the Lottery said Wednesday.

The Mining for Millions ticket was sold at A to Z Mart on Erford Road in Camp Hill, the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Lottery said.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.