Police investigating hit-and-run incident involving PennDOT worker in Cumberland County

Investigators believe the driver intentionally struck the victim with their vehicle in a Wednesday morning incident in Silver Spring Township.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a hit and run accident that injured a PennDOT employee in a work zone in Silver Spring Township.

Investigators are looking for help identifying the suspected vehicle, which they believe is a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck appeared to intentionally strike the worker with his vehicle, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries, polices say.

A PennDOT spokesperson did not identify the worker, but said he has been employed there since 2018.

"(The worker) suffered four broken ribs and two broken vertebrae and is still undergoing tests to determine if the broken ribs have punctured any organs," the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred Wednesday at about 10:50 a.m. on Rich Valley Road, near Sherwood Drive.

After striking the worker, the driver fled from the scene in their vehicle, according to police.