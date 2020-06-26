Swatara Township woman charged in 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Graciela Arias is accused of striking and killing Steven Lapp, 66, of Highspire, on Nov. `12, 2019, police say. She allegedly fled from the scene.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police announced an arrest made in connection to a deadly 2019 hit-and-run accident that killed a 66-year-old Highspire man.

Graciela Arias, of Swatara Township, is charged with several motor vehicle code violations, including a felony count of Accidents Involving Death and/or Personal Injury, police say.

She was charged after a lengthy investigation into the death of Steven Lapp, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the 3300 block of Paxton Street at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019, police say.

The vehicle that struck Lapp left the scene without stopping to render aid or call for assistance, according to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle was damaged during the crash, and found a piece of it left at the scene, according to police. The detectives determined the part found at the scene belonged to a 2013-2015 Honda Civic.

Video surveillance footage taken from nearby businesses captured a black sedan in the area at the time of the crash, police say. Investigators determined there were several hundred Honda Civics registered to owners in the greater Harrisburg area, and began working to locate and examine each of them.

Eventually, police say, a black 2013 Honda Civic registered to Arias was found in Swatara Township. The vehicle was found to have collision damage consistent with that of striking a person, and was missing the part found at the scene, police allege.

Investigators interviewed Arias, and say she allegedly admitted to being the driver who struck and killed Rapp.