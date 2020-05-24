x
Child struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Upper Allen Township

The child did sustain injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A child was struck by a vehicle in the Cumberland Pointe neighborhood of Upper Allen Township Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the hit-and-run happened at 4:37 p.m.

Police say witnesses reported a light blue car or small SUV leaving the area.

The child did sustain injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Credit: Upper Allen Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at (717)-238-9676. A tip line is also available by calling or texting (717)-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting here

