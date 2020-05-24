Child struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A child was struck by a vehicle in the Cumberland Pointe neighborhood of Upper Allen Township Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the hit-and-run happened at 4:37 p.m.
Police say witnesses reported a light blue car or small SUV leaving the area.
The child did sustain injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at (717)-238-9676. A tip line is also available by calling or texting (717)-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting here.
RELATED: Woman hit by car in Ephrata
RELATED: Boy hit by car in Adams County