Man arrested after DUI hit-and-run that left one injured in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man is under arrest after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left one person injured, while under the influence in Carlisle.

On the night of June 9, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash at Goodman Drive and Allen Road.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit remained on the scene with injuries, police say.

The vehicle that fled was later located in the nearby area by state police.

Joel Perez Jr., 27, was identified as the driver that fled the scene.

According to police, Perez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the investigation and had a suspended driver's license.

Perez was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison.