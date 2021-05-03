Resurfacing work on 12.3-mile stretch of I-81 from Franklin County line into Cumberland County to resume this month

Most of the work will be done overnight, according to PennDOT. The work area stretches from Franklin County to Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Resurfacing work on a 12.3-mile stretch of Interstate 81 from Franklin County line to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County is expected to resume on March 15, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The contractor will begin installing long-term work zone signs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15, PennDOT said. The mobile operation could require shoulder closures in the affected area, so drivers should be alert for construction vehicles and workers. The sign work should take two to three days to complete, according to PennDOT.

Overnight pavement rehabilitation work will begin the night of Sunday, March 21, PennDOT said. The work will be performed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Lane closures not to exceed four miles in length will be implemented during night work, PennDOT said.

This is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, according to PennDOT.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.