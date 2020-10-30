x
Roadwork accident in Lancaster County leaves 1 dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A construction worker was killed Wednesday following a vehicle crash in Lancaster County, according to a news release from the Northwest Regional Police Department.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the 300 block of Heisey Quarry Road in West Donegal Township. 

Police say they found an unresponsive person lying near a vehicle in a field. 

Authorities determined the person died while working on a nearby road construction project. No word yet on the identity of the person. 