Roadwork accident in Lancaster County leaves 1 dead

Police say they found an unresponsive person lying near a vehicle in a field.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A construction worker was killed Wednesday following a vehicle crash in Lancaster County, according to a news release from the Northwest Regional Police Department.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday along the 300 block of Heisey Quarry Road in West Donegal Township.

Police say they found an unresponsive person lying near a vehicle in a field.