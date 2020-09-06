PennDOT: Lane restrictions will be in place Sunday night along 10.5-mile stretch of I-81 in Cumberland County

The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road to the bridge over Route 641 (West Trindle Road) at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday that lane restrictions will be in place along a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County starting Sunday night as roadwork in the area continues.

The project extends from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township through Dickinson and South Middleton townships to the bridge over Route 641 (West Trindle Road) at Exit 49 for High Street in Carlisle Borough, PennDOT said.

Sunday night, the contractor will begin milling operations within the project limits. Once that work is completed, paving will begin, according to PennDOT.

The work will be performed overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., PennDOT said. There will be lane restrictions in place for up to four miles in length during those hours.

Bridge parapet and median cable barrier work will be daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to PennDOT. Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and shoulder closures.

The work is part of a $14,770,419 project is scheduled to be completed by February 2021, PennDOT said.