SCI Camp Hill will host two job fairs in effort to fill open positions

The open positions range from entry level security to medical, commissary, trades, food service instructors, and maintenance to supervisory roles.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced it is hosting two job fairs at SCI Camp Hill, with the goal of filling a variety positions at the facility.

The job fairs will be held on Tuesday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, February 15 from 2-6 p.m., the DOC said.

SCI Camp Hill is hiring for positions ranging from entry level security to medical, commissary, trades, food service instructors, maintenance, as well as a corrections mail inspector, utility plant operator, and water treatment plant foreman.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers.

To see a list of all open positions at SCI Camp Hill click the following link: Open Positions at SCI Camp Hill.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.

Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for correction officer trainees. You're asked to bring two forms of ID.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits.