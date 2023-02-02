Hiring event held in York County, upcoming dates announced

More than 30 companies looking to meet with potential employees took part in the event.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As companies around the area continue to grow, so does the need for more workers.

On Thursday, People's Bank Park hosted an indoor hiring fair. It's the latest collaboration between the York County Economic Alliance and the York Revolution.

Organizers say this is also an important opportunity to create connections with the community.

"Events like this bring community members together to connect them. There is a great interest in the community to connect with employment opportunities, but the companies here have seen great growth and are looking for great talent to join them," said Sully Pinos, the executive director at York County Economic Alliance.

For those who missed out on today's event, the York County Economic Alliance will have more job fairs in the coming weeks and months.

As of Thursday, the next planned dates are as follows: