Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month

Parx Casino Shippensburg, Cumberland County's first casino, will hold job fairs this week and next week at Shippensburg University and in Chambersburg.
Credit: Parx Casino

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. 

Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. 

The casino will hold a multi-day job fair this week at the Shippensburg University Conference Center at 500 Newburg Road. The fair will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

A second multi-day job fair is scheduled for next week at The Orchards Restaurant in Chambersburg, Franklin County. The fair will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

Parx Casino Shippensburg will feature roughly 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table positions, sports wagering kiosks and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar with a menu including pizza, burgers, sandwiches, spaghetti and fish and chips.

