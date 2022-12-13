Police: Armed robbers strike at Carlisle Speedway

Three suspects pistol-whipped a clerk and stole cash from a register during the early Saturday morning incident, North Middleton Township Police claim.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Carlisle convenience store.

It occurred Saturday at 5:27 a.m. at a Speedway, located on the 700 block of N. Hanover St., according to North Middleton Township Police.

Investigators say three unidentified suspects dressed in black entered the store, locked the door behind them and threatened the clerk, demanding cash while brandishing handguns.

They pistol-whipped the clerk and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash taken from one of the registers, according to police.

Tracks and footprints behind the store led police to an abandoned parking lot along Hamilton Street, police said.

Police have not been able to identify the suspects, or any vehicle they may have used to flee the scene.