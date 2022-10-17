Sword-wielding man wearing clown mask robs Uni-Mart, state police investigating

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword.
The robbery occurred on Oct. 13 at 4:54 a.m., according to police.
The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a Samurai sword and demanded the cashier open the cash register.
According to police, after taking cash from the register, the suspect fled into a wooded area.
He has been described as a white man wearing a clown mask, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black socks. The attached images are additional pictures of the suspect:
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Trooper Weinstock, Pennsylvania State Police, Fern Ridge Station at (570) 646-2271 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.