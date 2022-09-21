Police investigating armed robbery at Harrisburg 7-Eleven

Two male suspects demanded cash from a clerk in an incident Sunday on the 4800 block of Derry St., police say. One suspect brandished a black handgun.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Swatara Township.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of Derry St., according to Swatara Township Police.

Investigators say two male suspects entered the store, one of whom brandished a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk. The suspects demanded cash from the register, police say.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the men fled the area on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects has been encouraged to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550 and ask for Det. Pat Corkle. Tips can also be emailed to pcorkle@swatarapolice.org or submitted online.