Police: Men use counterfeit money to steal $1,077 from Carlisle CVS

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are investigating after two suspects used counterfeit money to make more than $1,000 in purchases at a local CVS store.

Police say the incident occurred March 18 at 5:56 p.m. at a CVS on the 700 block of South West Street.

The suspects entered the store and made several purchases of items and gift cards with 52 counterfeit $20 bills.

The total loss was $1,077, police say.

The suspects were observed operating a Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.