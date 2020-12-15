Police seek Philadelphia duo accused of trying to pass phony $100 bill at Lancaster CVS store

Ward Roberts, 21, and Kyair Garnett, 20, are charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy in the May 15 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for two Philadelphia men accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Lancaster County pharmacy in May.

Kyair Lashawn Garnett, 20, and Ward Elliot Roberts, 21, are charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at a CVS Pharmacy on the 2300 block of Oregon Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say the suspects attempted to pass the phony bill and fled from the store when employees questioned the bill's validity. Police say they identified the duo as suspects after forensic analysis of objects they allegedly touched while in the store.