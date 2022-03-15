Lebanon County police seek help identifying suspects who used fake money at Walmart

Three suspects used counterfeit currency to purchase more than $1,500 in merchandise from a North Lebanon Township Walmart.

North Lebanon Township Police Department is calling on community members to help officers identify suspects who used fake money at an area Walmart.

Police say the three suspects pictured below passed counterfeit currency at the store on 1355 E Lehman St. on March 12 at 10:50 p.m.

According to police, the suspects initially tried to use the counterfeit money in the store's electronics department, but the cashier denied them.

Police say they then took their items to an elderly cashier at general checkout, where they bought $1,534 of merchandise. The suspects purchased the items "using 29 counterfeit $50’s and 7 $20’s totaling $1,590.00," according to a report from Crimewatch.

The report also stated the suspects fled the Walmart in a light-colored minivan or SUV.