Cumberland County

Police are searching for 3 missing teens in Mechanicsburg

Trinity Stauffer-Ferrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13 have been missing since Sept. 13, when they did not return home, police say.
Credit: Mechanicsburg Police
(Left to right): Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, Destiny Farrell and Hailey Farrell

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Mechanicsburg are searching for three girls who have been missing for more than a week.

On Sept. 13, Trinity Stauffer-Ferrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13, all did not return to their home on the first block of South High Street, police say.

All three girls are approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh about 150 pounds. 

Police say the girls are believed to possibly be in Harrisburg, but their exact whereabouts are unknown. They are not believed to be in danger, but are refusing to return. 

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300.

Anyone seeing the girls please contact their local police department.

