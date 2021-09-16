Officials continue to search for missing York County girl

On Sept. 15 around 7 p.m., Isabella Orner, 15, was reported missing to Northern York County Regional Police. She was last seen in Heidelberg Township.

YORK, Pa. — Officials are providing an update on Isabella Orner at 11:30 a.m. today at the pavilion located at Heidelberg Township Recreational Park in Spring Grove. You can watch it on our live stream above.

Isabella Orner, 15, was reported missing to the Northern York County Regional Police Department on Sept. 15 around 7 p.m.

Orner was last seen on the 6400 block of York Road in Heidelberg Township, York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A missing persons advisory described Orner as 4'11," 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light khaki pants, and flip flops.

Authorities and trained civilians have been out searching for the girl in her last known location and the surrounding areas. The search party is using K-9s, drones, and ground personnel to locate Orner, the York County Pa. Office of Emergency Management reported.

Police believe Orner to be at special risk of harm or injury, since she is described as a non-verbal individual, police report.

If you spot Isabella Orner, police urge to not approach her, but immediately call 911.