Police: Missing four-year-old boy in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg State Police are searching for Brett Trageser, a four-year-old boy last seen on Aug. 23.

According to authorities, Brett Trageser is three feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes; he also has a blue cast on his right arm.

Trageser was last seen in the area of Perry Road, Fayetteville, in Green Township, Franklin County with Sarai Pringle (25) and Stephen Mervin (22).

Pringle has brown hair and hazel eyes and Mervin has brown hair and green eyes. The two are believed to be driving a 2004 blue Cadillac CTS with a Pennsylvania license plate KWJ-5694.

Police believe Trageser may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trageser are advised to call 911.