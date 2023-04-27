New York woman accused of stealing $3,750 worth of panties from Victoria's Secret at Capital City Mall

Nikol Garzon-Valendia, 26, of Jackson Heights, also stole merchandise from Hollister and American Eagle in an incident last year, Lower Allen Township Police said.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A New York woman has been charged with the theft of $3,750 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store at the Capital City Mall last year, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Nikol Garzon-Valendia, 26, of Jackson Heights, is charged with a felony count of retail theft in connection to an incident at the Cumberland County retailer on August 6, 2022, according to a complaint filed last September.

A warrant for her arrest was served on Wednesday, police said.

Garzon-Valendia and her accomplice were also involved in retail thefts from Hollister and American Eagle on the same day, as well as a hit-and-run incident in the mall's parking lot as they left the scene, according to police.

Their vehicle was stopped as part of the investigation into the hit-and-run incident, but police did not know about the suspected retail thefts at the time, the complaint states.

According to police, Garzon-Valendia and a male accomplice stole 150 pairs of cheeky panties from Victoria's Secret by emptying a drawer full of the underwear into a brown bag. Employees could see and hear the theft taking place and contacted mall security, who reviewed surveillance footage.

Garzon-Valendia's alleged accomplice is seen leaving the store at 3:40 p.m. and the mall at 3:42, police said. He enters a silver Chevy Cruze, picks up Garzon-Valendia, and backs into another vehicle before leaving the scene.

When police stopped the vehicle, the driver identified himself as Michael Eduardo Garcia-Rodriguez, of Flushing, NY. The vehicle was registered to George Johan Garzon-Valendia.

While Lower Allen Township Police did not identify Nikol Garzon-Velendia at the time of the traffic stop, they were later able to identify her from Department of Homeland Security paperwork left in the vehicle when it was pulled over by Montgomery Township Police on August 12.

Lower Allen Township Police later consulted with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to positively identify Nikol Garzon-Valendia as the suspect in retail thefts at the three stores.