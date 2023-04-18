Police searching for two men who reportedly stole over $2,000 in shirts from the Capital City Mall

At the scene, officers spoke with American Eagle store employees who reported a theft of 51 men's shirts valued at $2,292.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for two men accused of stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County.

According to police, on April 7 around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to American Eagle in the mall for a non-active retail theft.

At the scene, officers spoke with store employees who reported a theft of 51 men's shirts valued at $2,292.

Surveillance video was obtained of the suspects; it was determined that the men worked together to steal from four other stores. They spoke to each other on cell phones where one suspect would enter the store and prepare for the theft while the other entered the store and walked out with a full bag of merchandise.

The suspect would then leave the mall and empty the bag's contents into a parked car before returning to the mall.

The men were at the mall from around 10:25 a.m. to 11:34 a.m. and left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with New York plates.