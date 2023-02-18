Police searching for Capital City Mall theft suspect

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is currently searching for a man believed to have stolen from the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill.
On Feb. 11 at around 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the Sunglass Hut located inside the mall for a reported retail theft.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect fled the Mall, and left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.
Police reported that the suspect stole two pairs of sunglasses, which resulted in a total value of $725.80.
The suspect is described as a tall, thin, male.
Suspect in sunglasses theft
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any relevant information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.