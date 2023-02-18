x
Cumberland County

Police searching for Capital City Mall theft suspect

The man stole two pairs of sunglasses valued at $725.80 from Sunglass Hut at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township on Feb. 11.
Credit: Lower Allen Township Police Department

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is currently searching for a man believed to have stolen from the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill.

On Feb. 11 at around 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the Sunglass Hut located inside the mall for a reported retail theft. 

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect fled the Mall, and left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. 

Police reported that the suspect stole two pairs of sunglasses, which resulted in a total value of $725.80.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, male.

Suspect in sunglasses theft

Lower Allen Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any relevant information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at (717) 975-7575.

