Police searching for Capital City Mall theft suspect

The man stole two pairs of sunglasses valued at $725.80 from Sunglass Hut at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township on Feb. 11.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is currently searching for a man believed to have stolen from the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill.

On Feb. 11 at around 5:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the Sunglass Hut located inside the mall for a reported retail theft.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect fled the Mall, and left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Police reported that the suspect stole two pairs of sunglasses, which resulted in a total value of $725.80.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, male.

