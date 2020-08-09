Mechanicsburg cancels Halloween parade due to COVID-19 concerns

The event had been set for October 13.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg officials announced Tuesday that the borough's annual Halloween Parade, scheduled for October 13, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The decision was announced by the borough and the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.

"These decisions continue to be difficult to make as we work to protect our residents," Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said in a press release. "Mechanicsburg is a great place to live, and we are committed to providing events that bring our community together. However, at this time, we cannot hold these events and also protect the health and safety of our children and residents."

The decision to cancel the parade involved looking at all possible options to hold the parade that would potentially spread out attendees, the borough said.

Organizers were willing to look at different methods and alternatives to the traditional parade, but in the end, it was not possible.