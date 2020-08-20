Carlisle's 2020 Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

Carlisle's Trick-or-Treat night, set for Oct. 29, is still on at this point, but is subject to change pending any further COVID-19 directives, borough officials say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The 2020 Carlisle Halloween Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the borough announced Thursday.

“The Borough has continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions," borough manager Susan Armstrong said in the announcement. "Without knowing exactly what restrictions will be in place by October, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event based on the current COVID-19 social distancing and crowd limitation measures. Not being able to ensure measures like social distancing by parade participants and spectators was key to our decision.”

As an alternative, Carlisle Parks and Recreation director Andrea Crouse said, her agency is planning Halloween-themed programs like Jack-o-Lantern carving and Scarecrow Decorating contests, along with a Halloween costume contest that will be held Oct. 31.

"Please follow Carlisle Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for information on these events as they develop," Crouse said.