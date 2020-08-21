Hummelstown cancels 2020 Halloween Parade due to COVID-19

The borough said its Trick-or-Treat night has yet to be determined. The decision will be made closer to the date.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The Hummelstown Community Foundation announced Friday that the borough's 2020 Halloween Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

"We recognize everyone's desire to get back to some state of normalcy," the borough's announcement said. "However, the decision will be based on the most current and accurate data made available to us closer to that time. The health and safety of our residents and visitors is paramount."