Chambersburg Town Council clarifies borough's Trick or Treat policy

The council suggests that families participate from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 every year, but added Trick or Treat is not an official borough event.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Town Council has clarified its policy on Trick or Treat this year after reviewing the events of Halloween 2019, when a sudden thunderstorm threw Trick-or-Treat Night into disarray.

Because the storm arrived so suddenly, the council said, residents looked to the borough to determine whether Trick or Treat should be cancelled.

"This was not the intent of the scheduling of Trick or Treat in the past," said borough manager Jeffrey Stonehill. "The event is self-managed by families and their neighbors, unlike a permitted event with an organization, borough permit, and a specific geographic area. In the end, there was confusion and some hard feelings for the lack of clarity from the Borough.”

On Monday, the Chambersburg Town Council voted to approve the following statement clarifying the borough's Trick or Treat policy:

"It is suggested that families Trick or Treat each year on October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in order to give your friends, neighbors, motorists, and police an idea when to expect extra pedestrians and visitors at their door. Participation and scheduling is entirely up to each family."

Since trick-or-treating is not an event that is officially scheduled by the Borough, the council said it would not reschedule or suggest a "rain date" in the event of inclement weather or because of this year’s health crisis.

Moreover, the council said, it is perfectly acceptable for folks to opt out and not participate.