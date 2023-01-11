Police: Thieves steal several items from unlocked vehicles in New Cumberland neighborhood

The Lower Allen Township Police Department is warning residents to keep their vehicles locked after an incident overnight Monday.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Police in one Cumberland County community are warning residents to lock their cars after suspects were seen attempting to gain entry to several vehicles earlier this week.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department said Thursday that the suspects were captured on surveillance video trying to enter several vehicles in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of New Cumberland shortly before midnight on Monday.

The suspects were able to get inside several unlocked vehicles and stole numerous valuables, police said.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar theft during that timeframe is encouraged to contact the police department and file a report.