Police: Thieves steal from unlocked vehicles in Spring Garden Township

A 2019 Mazda CX9 that was left unlocked with the key fob inside was also taken, police said Friday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in a York County municipality reminded residents Friday to keep their vehicles locked after a vehicle was recently stolen and several items were taken from other unlocked cars.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, the incidents occurred in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhoods.

A 2019 Mazda CX9 with PA registration JNF-7901 was stolen, and items were taken from 12 other vehicles, all of which were unlocked, according to police.

In the case of the stolen vehicle, the key/fob was left inside, police said.

"We would once again remind our residents when leaving your vehicle unattended, LOCK YOUR DOORS, CLOSE YOUR WINDOWS AND REMOVE YOUR KEYS/FOBS, including spares, from your vehicles," Spring Garden Township Police said in a press release. "Additionally, avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle where passersby can see them."

Police reminded residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity they encounter in their neighborhoods.

"If you see someone or something that looks out of place, please contact the police department by dialing 911," Spring Garden Township Police said. "Be smart. Be safe. Don't be an easy target."

Police say they are looking for information on the individuals captured on the security footage below in connection to the recent thefts.

"If you recognize any of the individuals in the videos, or have information beneficial to these investigations, we ask that you contact Spring Garden Police at (717) 843-0851," the department said.