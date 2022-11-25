Multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Cumberland County

On Thanksgiving Day, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles entered on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after a series of reported break-ins.

On Thanksgiving Day, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles entered on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg.

All the cars were left unlocked with valuables left inside. One vehicle was stolen.

Officers are urging residents to check their security systems for any footage of the incidents. They are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles each night and to not leave valuables in the car.