Police: Thieves steal 2 pickup trucks, items from other unlocked vehicles in southern York County

The alleged thefts occurred early Monday morning in Shrewsbury Township, according to police. Two vehicles were stolen and numerous items were taken from other cars.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating pair of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from other unlocked vehicles that occurred earlier this week in York County.

The incidents occurred early Monday morning in Shrewsbury Township and the New Freedom borough, police say.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Russett Farm Drive for a report of multiple suspects pulling on door handles of several vehicles in the area. An investigation determined several items had been taken from vehicles the suspects were able to access, police said.

Police located security camera footage that depicted several suspects in hooded sweatshirts entering the vehicles and rummaging through them.

Through the footage, police were able to identify a suspect vehicle in the incident -- a black Mercedes Benz ML360 SUV with silver rims.

Around the same time, a 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen from the 16000 block of Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury Township, and a 2002 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck was taken from block of S. Shaffer Drive in New Freedom, police said.

Several other vehicle break-ins were reported in the same area of New Freedom in the same timeframe, police said.

Police believe all of the incidents were perpetrated by the same group of suspects.