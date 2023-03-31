State Police: Carlisle man stabs woman, leads troopers on vehicle chase near Newville

Jonathan Lepperd was taken into custody this morning after allegedly leading police on a vehicle and foot chase after stabbing a woman in a domestic incident.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing a woman and leading State Police on a vehicle chase.

Jonathan Michael Lepperd, 33, of Carlisle, was taken into custody after exiting his vehicle on the 100 block of Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township and leading police on a short foot pursuit, according to a State Police spokesperson.

At about 8:10 a.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township for a reported domestic incident, where they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was flown from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of "severe" injuries, the State Police spokesperson said.

The investigation determined Lepperd was a suspect in the case, and he was located within the hour after fleeing from the scene in his vehicle, according to police.

Creek Road was closed for a short time while Lepperd was taken into custody, but was back open by 10:45 a.m., the spokesperson said.