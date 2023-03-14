New Jersey man arrested following high-speed chase throughout Adams County

According to police, Champ drove the car for nine miles in excess of 110 miles per hour while weaving in and out of busy traffic.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A New Jersey man was arrested on March 1 following a high-speed chase throughout Adams County.

Cardaro Champ, 35, has been charged with operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment, manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, DUI- 1st offense, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention on foot and resisting arrest.

At 9:22 a.m., a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a car for a violation of the Pa. vehicle code. As the trooper was approaching the 2014 Audi reportedly driven by Champ, it sped off.

According to police, Champ drove the car for nine miles in excess of 110 miles per hour while weaving in and out of busy traffic.

Troopers were able to deploy spike strips which incapacitated the car's right side tires. However, even with the deflated tires, Champ still tried to drive off but was stopped.

With the car stopped, Champ allegedly fled on foot for 150 yards, but he was quickly taken into custody.

A search of the car allegedly recovered 24 pounds of marijuana, cash and a rare breed "fluffy" French bulldog in the right passenger seat.