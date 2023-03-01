Stolen car in Maryland leads to police chase through York County

The stolen car eventually came to a stop in a nearby field and all three occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot, according to Pa. State Police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in York, at 5:19 p.m., troopers were notified of a stolen car traveling north on I-84 toward the Maryland/Pennsylvania line.

A trooper at the scene saw the car traveling north and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, but the car continued to flee north on I-83.

The pursuit continued until the car left at Leader Heights Exit (Exit 14) in York County.

The stolen car then came to a stop in a nearby field and all three occupants attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, they were quickly apprehended.

The three occupants were juveniles and in possession of marijuana. They were transported back to PSP York Station where they were identified and released to the custody of their parents.