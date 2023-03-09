Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting at vehicle in Harrisburg, police say

The vehicle was struck several times by gunfire, while the driver was uninjured, according to Harrisburg Police. The alleged incident occurred Saturday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at a vehicle in the city Saturday night.

David Chase Jr. was identified as a suspect after investigators used surveillance footage from cameras in the area of the alleged incident, police said. He is charged with attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, firing into an occupied vehicle, and recklessly endangering another person.

Chase Jr. was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Police began investigating at about 9 p.m. Saturday, when the victim approached an officer in his vehicle, which had been shot several times. The victim reported he was sitting in his car on the 200 block of Verbeke Street when an unknown assailant fired several shots at his vehicle, striking it several times.

Police found several spent shell casings in the area where the victim said the shooting occurred.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.