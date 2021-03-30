Road work scheduled next week for 10.5-mile stretch of I-81 in Cumberland County

The work area stretches from the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township to the bridge on Route 641 at Exit 49 in Carlisle.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday work on a 10.5-mile stretch of Interstate 81 between the bridge over Kutz Road in Penn Township to the bridge on Route 641 at Exit 49 in Cumberland County will commence next week.

The contractor will perform seeding and cleanup activities during daylight hours from Monday through Friday. There will be shoulder closures on the affected portion of I-81 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., PennDOT said.

A nighttime lane restriction will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 through Saturday, April 17, so that workers can repair pavement that was damaged by a vehicle fire on I-81 North in the area of Exit 44 (Allen Road/Route 465), PennDOT said.

This work is part of a $14.7 million contract that was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the interstate with a 2.5-inch Superpave warm mix asphalt overlay, new guide rail, median cable barrier, and installation of Intelligent Transportation System equipment along the northbound lanes at mile marker 26 and six closed-circuit television video cameras, according to PennDOT.