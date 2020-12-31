Sound Wall Project Begins Next Week on I-81 in Dauphin County

A contractor is scheduled to begin preliminary work next week on a sound wall project along a section of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor is scheduled to begin preliminary work next week on a sound wall project along a section of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. This approximately 2-mile project extends from Interstate 83 (Exit 70) to Mountain Road (Exit 72).

On Monday, January 4, 2021, the contractor will begin clearing and grubbing operations. This work is expected to take four-to-six weeks to complete. There will be intermittent short-term closures of the outside lanes in both directions of I-81 on an as-needed basis from 9 AM to 3 PM.

The contractor will start on the north end of southbound I-81 near Mountain Road and work toward the southern end near Exit 70. Work then will transition to the northbound side of the interstate at Exit 70 and continue north to Exit 72.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.

An 80-day detour of the ramp from Mountain Road to southbound I-81 will be implemented during this project. An advisory will be issued prior to the start of the detour.

This project is expected to be completed in November of 2021.

