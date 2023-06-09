Man wanted for allegedly stealing multiple credit cards, purchasing over $5,000 from Cumberland County retailers

According to Lower Allen Township Police, a man identified as Charles Brown, from Middletown, New York stole $5,330 in fraudulent purchases from victims in Pa.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a New York man accused of multiple thefts throughout Lower Allen Township.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, a man identified as Charles Brown, from Middletown, New York stole $5,330 in fraudulent purchases from victims in Pennsylvania.

On June 26, 2021, at 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to her wallet being stolen from the Capital City Mall and one of her credit cards subsequently being used at Best Buy.

The victim had discovered the wallet missing the day beforehand and had just assumed she lost it until she noticed an unauthorized transaction on her Wells Fargo bank card in the amount of $554.17 from Best Buy.

Video was obtained from Best Buy and photographs of the suspect were reviewed. He also allegedly attempted to buy Apple Air Pods valued at $549 with a total transaction amount of $561.79.

On June 25, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., Lower Allen Township Police were dispatched for a non-active theft at Trader Joe's. The victim explained that she was at Trader Joe's shopping and noticed that her wallet, which had been inside her purse, was missing.

She claimed that her purse was in her shopping cart the entire time and that her wallet had been inside her purse.

According to police, the victim then noticed an unauthorized transaction for $537 at Target. There was then a second unauthorized transaction for $688.98 pending for a purchase at Best Buy.

On Sept. 30, 2022, the Lower Allen Township Department was dispatched to contact a victim who reported that her wallet was stolen while she had been shopping at Trader Joe's.

She told police that two unauthorized transactions were attempted at Walmart. The first transaction was declined, however, the second transaction for $733.88 was successful.

A third unauthorized transaction was discovered to have happened at Target for $635.97. Video surveillance was obtained from both Walmart and Target and allegedly showed the same suspect for all the unauthorized transactions.

On Dec. 18, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to contact a victim who reported that her purse was stolen while she had been shopping at the Capital City Mall.

Shortly after her purse was stolen, she was contacted by her bank that she was contacted by her bank and told that two fraudulent transactions had occurred at Macy's and Walmart.

She alleged that her Capital One credit card was used at Macy's at the Capital City Mall for a purchase worth $749.80 and another credit card was used at Walmart for a purchase worth $622.97.

The electronic receipt showed that the suspect bought video games while at Walmart. Video also showed the male using a dark-colored SUV with an Illinois plate which was determined to be a rental car.