Police searching for suspects who allegedly stole PlayStation 5 consoles

The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for three individuals who allegedly worked together to steal two PlayStation 5 consoles from a Walmart.
Credit: Carlisle Police Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — Officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. on May 19 to 60 Noble Boulevard in Carlisle after Walmart Loss Prevention reported an alleged retail theft.

Loss Prevention told the Carlisle Police Department that three individuals worked together to distract employees, and one walked out of the supercenter with two PlayStation 5 consoles.

The combined loss of both consoles was $998.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the pictured suspects. Tips can be submitted by calling 717-243-5252 or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.

