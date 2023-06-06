Police searching for suspects who allegedly stole PlayStation 5 consoles

The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for three individuals who allegedly worked together to steal two PlayStation 5 consoles from a Walmart.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. on May 19 to 60 Noble Boulevard in Carlisle after Walmart Loss Prevention reported an alleged retail theft.

Loss Prevention told the Carlisle Police Department that three individuals worked together to distract employees, and one walked out of the supercenter with two PlayStation 5 consoles.

The combined loss of both consoles was $998.

Alleged Walmart theft suspects 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3