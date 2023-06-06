Police searching for suspects who allegedly stole PlayStation 5 consoles

CARLISLE, Pa. — Officers were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. on May 19 to 60 Noble Boulevard in Carlisle after Walmart Loss Prevention reported an alleged retail theft.
Loss Prevention told the Carlisle Police Department that three individuals worked together to distract employees, and one walked out of the supercenter with two PlayStation 5 consoles.
The combined loss of both consoles was $998.
Alleged Walmart theft suspects
1 / 3
Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the pictured suspects. Tips can be submitted by calling 717-243-5252 or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.