Cumberland County police arrest man, charged with theft of $1,200 in Walmart merchandise

According to police, Algernon James committed a retail theft at Walmart, stealing over $1,200 just before he was pulled over for a dead headlight.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, on May 19 at 9:55 p.m., an officer stopped an older gray Chevy Impala with a front driver-side headlight out.

Before making contact with the driver, the officer reportedly ran the registration and found the registered owner to be Algernon James, who the department has had frequent interactions with regarding retail theft.

It was determined that James had an active arrest warrant for retail theft and receiving stolen property from another department.

According to police, James was arrested and Walmart merchandise was in plain view in the back seat. Officers allegedly also noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the center cup holders inside the car.

It was allegedly confirmed that James had just committed a retail theft at Walmart just before the traffic stop. The total retail value of the stolen merchandise was $1,299.25.